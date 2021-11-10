DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DoubleVerify updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
