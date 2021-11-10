REPO Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. REPO has a market cap of $6.22 million and $4.58 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00071077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00074644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00098828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,264.43 or 1.01096082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.91 or 0.06987323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020100 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

