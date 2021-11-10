Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $904.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $799,038.58 and approximately $904.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00083759 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 9,975,035 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

