Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 478,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,722,285. The firm has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

