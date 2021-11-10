Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $243.56

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.56 and last traded at $242.76, with a volume of 3396272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.39 and its 200 day moving average is $225.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

