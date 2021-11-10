$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.96. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 726,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 378,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.79. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $61.52.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.