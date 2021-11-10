$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to report $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

VRTV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. 2,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

