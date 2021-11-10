Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,373. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $933.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOSS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gossamer Bio stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Gossamer Bio worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

