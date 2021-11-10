American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEL traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. 12,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

