Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.33. Azul has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth $18,544,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 759,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.