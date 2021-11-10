Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,746 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.99. 111,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average is $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 287.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

