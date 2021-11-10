Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Shares Down 4.5%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49.

Amada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

