Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.44

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

