Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TOTZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TOTZF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

