Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

