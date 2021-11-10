Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 13,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,892. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $913.66 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.48.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

