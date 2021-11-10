Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target Increased to C$0.65 by Analysts at Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

