Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 63,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,870. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

