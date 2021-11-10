Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.27 ($122.67).

A number of research firms have commented on KBX. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

KBX stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €94.36 ($111.01). 104,097 shares of the company traded hands. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.95.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

