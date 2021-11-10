Analysts Set Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT at $31.73

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

TWKS stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $30.39. 11,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,448. Turing has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

