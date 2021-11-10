AmonD Market Capitalization Achieves $921,515.42 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $921,515.42 and approximately $13,928.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00073441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00099507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,830.92 or 0.99997968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,673.10 or 0.06992275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00020037 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

