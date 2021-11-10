Bitcoin Atom Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 420.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $3,059.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 238.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

