SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $125.13 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00054237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00217853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00092323 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUKUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.