iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,227 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.84. 141,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,329. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $351.87 and a 1 year high of $472.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

