Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $9.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,418. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $643.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $247.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

