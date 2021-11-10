13,070 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

NYSE OC opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

