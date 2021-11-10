Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.