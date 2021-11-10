$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.94. 7,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

