Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eaton stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $175.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,857 shares of company stock worth $37,125,934. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

