Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

