bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPOSY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 1.07.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

