Scry.info (DDD) Trading 7.1% Higher This Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $81,439.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00218237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

