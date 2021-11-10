LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Down 10.6%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price was down 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.78 and last traded at $41.10. Approximately 131,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,492,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -95.58 and a beta of 2.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

