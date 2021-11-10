Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Issues Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Zacks reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Allot Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Allot Communications stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,475. The company has a market capitalization of $456.40 million, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

