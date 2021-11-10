REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.78

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 21886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $186,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $102,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

