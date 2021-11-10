Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,321. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

