Mango Markets Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $387.88 million and $3.13 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00074431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00099138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,828.95 or 1.00461677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.39 or 0.06983251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00019995 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.