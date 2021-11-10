HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 56,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

