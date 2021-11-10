Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.25). Carpenter Technology reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 8,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

