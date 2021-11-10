Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,141. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

