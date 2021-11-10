Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 468,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,394,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $178.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

