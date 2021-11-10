Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37,122 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $147,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.30.

LOW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,433. The stock has a market cap of $161.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $239.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

