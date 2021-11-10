DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $192.01, but opened at $223.65. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DoorDash shares last traded at $222.19, with a volume of 93,864 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DASH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.75.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.34 and its 200 day moving average is $179.38.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

