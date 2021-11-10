Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,718 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of PayPal worth $444,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,553. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.12 and its 200-day moving average is $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

