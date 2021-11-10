DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $270.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DASH. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $27.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.92. 190,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,415. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.38.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.