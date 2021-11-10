AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 2,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.16.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AutoWeb by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.