JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

