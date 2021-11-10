Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFFBF remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Biffa has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

