Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 0.44%. Digital Media Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DMS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $397.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.