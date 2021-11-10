Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.060-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 8,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

